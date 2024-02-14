ALERGEN WARNING!! PLEASE BE AWARE BEEF AND CHICKEN IS NOT DAIRY FREE BECAUSE OF MARINATING PROCESS
Mediterranean Soul 2813 2nd ave north
SHAWARMA & DONER
YOU CANT GO WRONG WITH A DELICIOUS SHAWARMA & DONER..IT IS SIMPLY BEST FOOD YOU WILL TRY
- 1.Istanbul Wrap
- 2.The Fire Wrap
- 3.Hatay Wrap
- 4.Falafel Wrap$9.99
- 5.Falafel Bowl$9.99
- 6.Loaded Baked Potatoe and Shawarma
- 7.Shawarma Rice Bowls
- 8.Iskender Plate
- 9.Shawarma and Cheesy Fries
- 10.Pita Chip Nachos
- 11.Combo Plate$14.99
- 12.Shawarma Tacos
- 13.Shawarma Philly
- 14.Fresh and Green Salad$7.99
- 15.Hummus and Pita Bowl$7.99
Fried pita chips and shawarma meat, with dice tomatoes, jalapenos, red onion ,black olives ,corn , topped with feta and cheese sauce.
Homemade Turkish baklava with touch of happiness.
Mediterranean Soul Location and Hours
(406) 702-1032
Open now • Closes at 8PM